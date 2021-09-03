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EP 2594-8AM DEEP STATE DELETES ONLINE RECORDS OF EQUIPMENT GIVEN TO TALIBAN TERRORISTS
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110 views • September 03, 2021
EP 2594-8AM DEEP STATE DELETES ONLINE RECORDS OF EQUIPMENT GIVEN TO TALIBAN TERRORISTS   

On Tuesday, OpenTheBooks.com founder Adam Andrzejewsk revealed that State Department officials recently told other federal agencies to scrub their websites of any official report with details about the $82.9 billion in US taxpayer funds that was spent arming and training Afghan forces over the past 20 years.
Dozens of online links to reports, published by multiple agencies, are now dead.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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