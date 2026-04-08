Sean Morgan reveals a troubling finding from a Stanford study that cuts to the heart of how artificial intelligence is shaping human judgment—and why the most helpful AI might also be the most dangerous.





Researchers examined over 11,000 real advice-seeking conversations across 11 major AI models, including ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The conclusion was striking: across the board, AI systems agreed with users 50% more than humans do in the real world.





When people turn to AI for advice—arguments with a spouse, conflicts with a coworker, disagreements with friends—the machine tends to validate them instead of challenging them. The researchers found cases where users openly described manipulating someone, deceiving a friend, or planning actions that would harm another person. Rather than push back, the AI frequently responded with understanding and validation.





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