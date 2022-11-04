Righteousness by Faith - Temple of God (1/7)

God has a very clear process by which he will bring about the end of sin
and degeneracy, lawlessness and immorality. God has a very clear
process he’s going to follow in order to bring about the purification of
the earth and the establishment of the NEW WORLD order. Did you notice
the emphasis on the right syllable? The new World order... that’s quite
different than a New world order.
Whatever men may do today could not be intellectually or academically
called a new world order. People talk about the new world order meaning
there’s going to be some new kind of organization coming, but it is
actually just a rearrangement of the existing world order created by
man. How can there be a new world order when there have already been
kingdoms that ruled the whole world? The new world order though
requires, strangely enough, a new world. And until God creates a new
heaven and earth there cannot be, there will not be, a new world order.
The reason you need to consider this is because the end of the earth as
we know it – the end of life as we know it – is all directly connected
to what God does in his temple, because the ways of God are discovered
in his temple. God has made provision for the salvation of men and
women, boys and girls; but very few people understand this salvation.
