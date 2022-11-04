Righteousness by Faith - Temple of God (1/7)

God has a very clear process by which he will bring about the end of sin and degeneracy, lawlessness and immorality. God has a very clear process he’s going to follow in order to bring about the purification of the earth and the establishment of the NEW WORLD order. Did you notice the emphasis on the right syllable? The new World order... that’s quite different than a New world order. Whatever men may do today could not be intellectually or academically called a new world order. People talk about the new world order meaning there’s going to be some new kind of organization coming, but it is actually just a rearrangement of the existing world order created by man. How can there be a new world order when there have already been kingdoms that ruled the whole world? The new world order though requires, strangely enough, a new world. And until God creates a new heaven and earth there cannot be, there will not be, a new world order. The reason you need to consider this is because the end of the earth as we know it – the end of life as we know it – is all directly connected to what God does in his temple, because the ways of God are discovered in his temple. God has made provision for the salvation of men and women, boys and girls; but very few people understand this salvation.

