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POWERFUl Words From The Lord! "Explosive Judgements" "It's Time For Sack cloth! WEEP & WAIL!" - "FULLNESS OF TIME HAS COME"!!!"
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53 views • November 04, 2020
WORDS/WARNINGS: EXPLOSIVE JUDGMENTS! DISTURANCES GO FORTH IN A FALLEN LAND!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dc_iLaotQ8
The Precipice! Catapult for the downfall of your once great nation!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEgda83Lkco
It’s time for sack cloth! WEEP & WAIL son of man!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuIMHTO83dc
Prepare for that Day – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/prepare-for-that-day-cryptic1/
I AM that i say I AM – Who makes intercession for us
https://444prophecynews.com/i-am-that-i-say-i-am-who-makes-intercession-for-us/
Fullness of time has come – S.S.
https://444prophecynews.com/fullness-of-time-has-come-s-s/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dc_iLaotQ8
The Precipice! Catapult for the downfall of your once great nation!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEgda83Lkco
It’s time for sack cloth! WEEP & WAIL son of man!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuIMHTO83dc
Prepare for that Day – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/prepare-for-that-day-cryptic1/
I AM that i say I AM – Who makes intercession for us
https://444prophecynews.com/i-am-that-i-say-i-am-who-makes-intercession-for-us/
Fullness of time has come – S.S.
https://444prophecynews.com/fullness-of-time-has-come-s-s/
__________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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