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Victims of Ukrainian Armed Forces war crimes. Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Pologi settlement, Zaporozhya Region, with cluster munitions. ENGLISH 041922
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50 views • April 19, 2022
More evidence of war crimes committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Pologi settlement, Zaporozhya Region, with cluster munitions.
▫️As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were heavily damaged. Some houses are beyond repair. An elderly woman was hospitalized with numerous shrapnel wounds.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Pologi settlement, Zaporozhya Region, with cluster munitions.
▫️As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were heavily damaged. Some houses are beyond repair. An elderly woman was hospitalized with numerous shrapnel wounds.
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