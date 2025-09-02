© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia never objected Ukraine's EU membership, but NATO is a different matter — Putin
'One country's security cannot be ensured at the expense of someone else'
Adding more with Fico: Russia can cooperate with American partners at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant — Putin
'We have already discussed this with our American counterparts'