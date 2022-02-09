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FOR SALE: 97 TOYOTA FZJ80 SUPERCHARGED LAND CRUISER. AND GAW WINNER IS DRAWN. #RFB
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45 views • February 09, 2022
@03:02 SKIP GAW
EMAIL [email protected] IF SERIOUSLY INTERESTED. If you dont know toyota Dont buy this truck. Price is $40,000.00 New Factory engine, new 500 mile A343F transmission flex plate and torque converter just installed.
For Sale 1997 FZJ80 SUPERCHARGED TRIPLE LOCKED NO RUST AT ALL.
The good:
New factory FZE short block 13k on it, oil changed 5 times mobil 1 only
Newly installed A343F 4 speed transmission 500 miles (govt vehicle) with new Oem drive plate and rebuilt torque converter.
Newly rebuilt Transfer case ALL BEARING and RACES replaced, marlin crawler low gears and MARKs adaptors Part time 4wd1 yr old Yukon 4:88s front and rear
FRESHLY REBUILT TRD SUPERCHARGER
Every single bolt on not included with TOYOTA short block was replaced with OEM including AC Compressor
Slee track bar nd panhard(adj)
Land tank LCA
Landcruiser phil Sway bar mounts
Whitline Aussie spec rear sway bar
RCV Performance 300M birfields and rear axles.and drive flanges
Aisin gold locking hubs, slee 300m inserts.
New knuckle housings
Totally replaced OEM factory brakes, oem booster, oem calipers. Slee extended braided lines.
New EBC rotors up front, new OEM rotors in rear
New 35s TRE
Delta console, delta shift console
Delta panhard bracket
Custom made hand stitched Italian leather seats by cerrulo Performance Seating
4x4 labs rear dual swingout with custom side bars
4x4 lbs front bumper custom built by Luke to fit 16.500lb Red winch
Stedi spotlights on bumper
Rigid SS on yotateq ditch brackets
Rigid SS on yota teq rear mounts
All lights separately switched wit OEM switches
New Northstar group 31
Busman fuseblock under hood
New OEM power steering box with 105 sector shaft upgrade installed by Toyota
The bad:
ABS was removed totally
Rear hatch (liftgate needs replacing) it works fine and has for 2 years but doesn’t lock.
She needs E brake rebuilt( I never used it)
PRICE IS 40k FIRM NEW ENGINE,TRANNY,SUPERCHARGER TRIPLE LOCKED FROM FACOTRY AND NO RUST. SERIOUS ONLY [email protected] IS LOCTAED IN LOVETTSVILLE VA.
Everything will be covered in video link coming tonight or tommorow
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
EMAIL [email protected] IF SERIOUSLY INTERESTED. If you dont know toyota Dont buy this truck. Price is $40,000.00 New Factory engine, new 500 mile A343F transmission flex plate and torque converter just installed.
For Sale 1997 FZJ80 SUPERCHARGED TRIPLE LOCKED NO RUST AT ALL.
The good:
New factory FZE short block 13k on it, oil changed 5 times mobil 1 only
Newly installed A343F 4 speed transmission 500 miles (govt vehicle) with new Oem drive plate and rebuilt torque converter.
Newly rebuilt Transfer case ALL BEARING and RACES replaced, marlin crawler low gears and MARKs adaptors Part time 4wd1 yr old Yukon 4:88s front and rear
FRESHLY REBUILT TRD SUPERCHARGER
Every single bolt on not included with TOYOTA short block was replaced with OEM including AC Compressor
Slee track bar nd panhard(adj)
Land tank LCA
Landcruiser phil Sway bar mounts
Whitline Aussie spec rear sway bar
RCV Performance 300M birfields and rear axles.and drive flanges
Aisin gold locking hubs, slee 300m inserts.
New knuckle housings
Totally replaced OEM factory brakes, oem booster, oem calipers. Slee extended braided lines.
New EBC rotors up front, new OEM rotors in rear
New 35s TRE
Delta console, delta shift console
Delta panhard bracket
Custom made hand stitched Italian leather seats by cerrulo Performance Seating
4x4 labs rear dual swingout with custom side bars
4x4 lbs front bumper custom built by Luke to fit 16.500lb Red winch
Stedi spotlights on bumper
Rigid SS on yotateq ditch brackets
Rigid SS on yota teq rear mounts
All lights separately switched wit OEM switches
New Northstar group 31
Busman fuseblock under hood
New OEM power steering box with 105 sector shaft upgrade installed by Toyota
The bad:
ABS was removed totally
Rear hatch (liftgate needs replacing) it works fine and has for 2 years but doesn’t lock.
She needs E brake rebuilt( I never used it)
PRICE IS 40k FIRM NEW ENGINE,TRANNY,SUPERCHARGER TRIPLE LOCKED FROM FACOTRY AND NO RUST. SERIOUS ONLY [email protected] IS LOCTAED IN LOVETTSVILLE VA.
Everything will be covered in video link coming tonight or tommorow
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
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