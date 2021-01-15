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The Real Constitutional Crisis
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83 views • January 15, 2021
Most things people call a “crisis” are really just symptoms of a much deeper problem, our real “constitutional crisis.” The path forward starts with the Constitution, and get some insight in this episode from Thomas Jefferson, John Jay, Samuel Adams, and George Washington.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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