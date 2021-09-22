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Proven Homemade Cure For "Vaccine" Shedding, Covid-19, Graphene Exposure, The Flu & Common Cold
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1569 views • September 22, 2021
All prescription medications are just synthetic versions of a compound that comes from a natural source. You don't need to turn to the murderous pharmaceutical industry when you can make your own medicine at home.
The "Powers that shouldn't be" are limiting access to drugs like hydroxychloroquine for a reason... They work
Active Compounds: Quinine, Zinc Citrate, Shikimic Acid, Suramin, Vitamin C
2 grapefruit juice and peels
2 lemons juice and peels
citric acid
can of legumes (beans) it doesn't matter which kind
pine needles
(Not Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla) or Yew pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus), because they're not true pines, & both contain toxic compounds)
water
slow boil for 4-5 hours with lid on
let cool
strain, and enjoy your health
The "Powers that shouldn't be" are limiting access to drugs like hydroxychloroquine for a reason... They work
Active Compounds: Quinine, Zinc Citrate, Shikimic Acid, Suramin, Vitamin C
2 grapefruit juice and peels
2 lemons juice and peels
citric acid
can of legumes (beans) it doesn't matter which kind
pine needles
(Not Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla) or Yew pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus), because they're not true pines, & both contain toxic compounds)
water
slow boil for 4-5 hours with lid on
let cool
strain, and enjoy your health
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