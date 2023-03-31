And We Know 3.30.2023 Dividers will FAIL, IMMORAL behavior push, HOUSE shows truth, exposes GUN AGENDA! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 30, 2023





From Fake news, to President Trump to DoD to the military, international invasion, …nothing was better than watching Gaetz expose the military and DoD employees who thrive on racism and more. We will include some more talking points on this strange trans agenda timing… and end with a conversation the 17th letter.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies at the age of 67 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35774





NEW 🚨 Massive number of people march against Macron’s pension reform in French city of Marseille https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35769





Matt Gaetz tells Austin that he will work on a bill to offer back pay and protected rank for those service members that were kicked out of the military for refusing the jab. 👏🏻🔥🙏🏻 https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17537





60 minutes talks about gender #SaveTheChildren

https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17541





⚠️Breaking: GOP Representative Cory Mills has announced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for Dereliction of Duty! https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117039





Sec. Defense Austin: "Listen, drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds." https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117029





Leftists: "Actually the trans person was a victim." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44004





There's no such thing as gun violence, there's only human violence.... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44011





Andy Ngo tells Tucker about the ‘extremist trans fringe’ https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44012





President Trump was asked how he would dismantle the deep state in his second term. “I’ve been to Washington 17 times” https://t.me/MistyG17/29114





United Nations spokesperson is unaware of US soldiers in Syria, unable to say if it violates international law, and struggles to explain the difference between US troops in Syria and Russian troops in Ukraine. https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4681

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fhq04-3.30.23-dividers-will-fail-immoral-behavior-push-house-shows-truth-exposes-.html



