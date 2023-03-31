Create New Account
And We Know 3.30.2023 Dividers will FAIL, IMMORAL behavior push, HOUSE shows truth, exposes GUN AGENDA! PRAY!
From Fake news, to President Trump to DoD to the military, international invasion, …nothing was better than watching Gaetz expose the military and DoD employees who thrive on racism and more. We will include some more talking points on this strange trans agenda timing… and end with a conversation the 17th letter.


TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies at the age of 67 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35774


NEW 🚨 Massive number of people march against Macron’s pension reform in French city of Marseille https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35769


Matt Gaetz tells Austin that he will work on a bill to offer back pay and protected rank for those service members that were kicked out of the military for refusing the jab. 👏🏻🔥🙏🏻 https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17537


60 minutes talks about gender #SaveTheChildren

https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17541


⚠️Breaking: GOP Representative Cory Mills has announced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for Dereliction of Duty! https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117039


Sec. Defense Austin: "Listen, drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds." https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117029


Leftists: "Actually the trans person was a victim." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44004


There's no such thing as gun violence, there's only human violence.... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44011


Andy Ngo tells Tucker about the ‘extremist trans fringe’ https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44012


President Trump was asked how he would dismantle the deep state in his second term. “I’ve been to Washington 17 times” https://t.me/MistyG17/29114


United Nations spokesperson is unaware of US soldiers in Syria, unable to say if it violates international law, and struggles to explain the difference between US troops in Syria and Russian troops in Ukraine. https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4681

