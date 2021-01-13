© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Double Standards: Riots in 2020 VS Riots in 2021
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • January 13, 2021
Political violence should be denounced regardless of who carries it out. Politicians and Legacy Media were quick to denounce the siege of the Capitol building that took place on January 6th. The reason they did so was because they didn't like the perpetrators (mainly Trump supporters). This comes after the hypocrites have spent the past 6 months DEFENDING political violence carried out by BLM and Antifa. The double standards make me sick, so I made this video to expose the disgusting hypocrisy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.