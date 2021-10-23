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FULL SHOW: The Global Elite Are Holding Americans Hostage
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280 views • October 23, 2021
As gas prices rise, supply chains are disrupted, and people are losing their jobs, it’s hard not to lose hope. Many feel they are being held hostage. The ransom? Get the jab, wear a mask, lose our freedoms. Kristi Leigh guest hosts the war room and interviews doctor, psychiatrist, and former hostage negotiator, Steve Pieczenick, about this dynamic, if there’s still a sting operation, and where we go from here. Former TV reporter, and now independent journalist, Alison Morrow also joins the show to discuss the mass exodus of TV personalities now leaving corporate controlled media because of the vaccination mandates. Is this a purposeful purge?
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