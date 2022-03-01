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Divine Intervention - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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44 views • March 01, 2022
One day while driving home from work, thirty-five-year-old Todd Shoemaker started coughing up blood. Doctors gave him the devastating news that he had a massive tumor and there was nothing they could do. Over the course of eighteen years of treatment and dealing with Parkinson’s disease and an autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis, doctors told Todd dozens of times that he was going to die. But God had other plans. While undergoing open heart surgery God told Todd he needed to start running marathons and sharing the gospel. After the drugs wore off, Todd put his running shoes on and ran his first mile. Throughout 2020 he ran over 1,000 miles and continues to pray and share the gospel with the people he meets while on his daily runs.


TAKEAWAYS

God can miraculously heal people who are at the brink of death

Winter Jam tour is in full swing featuring top Christian bands performing family-friendly hits

Sign up to commit to pray and share the gospel with one other person at WhosYourOne.com

Well-deserved AGT golden buzzer recipient Nightbirde passed away from cancer at the age of 31


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Winter Jam Tour Website: https://2022.jamtour.com/
Who’s Your One Website: https://www.whosyourone.com/
Nightbirde’s Performance on America’s Got Talent: https://bit.ly/3LWoshO
YouTube’s Top 10 Most Viewed Videos of 2021: https://bit.ly/3Ihqjvy
Nightbirde Dies From Cancer: https://bit.ly/35iZyrY
Nightbirde Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_nightbirde/
Dead Man Running Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3s7U3pa
Dean Man Running Film: https://bit.ly/3s6WND1

🔗 CONNECT WITH TODD SHOEMAKER
Website: https://www.deadmanrunningmovie.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deadmanrunningthemovie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deadmanrunningthemovie/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDMRS
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Haj6vX

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
cancerdeathgodgospelhealingchristianmiracletumorwitnessmarathonbloodrunsurgeryparkinsons diseaseamericas got talentrunningautoimmune disorderdivine interventiontodd shoemakermyasthenia graviswinter jamnightbirdetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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