Divine Intervention - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
God can miraculously heal people who are at the brink of death
Winter Jam tour is in full swing featuring top Christian bands performing family-friendly hits
Sign up to commit to pray and share the gospel with one other person at WhosYourOne.com
Well-deserved AGT golden buzzer recipient Nightbirde passed away from cancer at the age of 31
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Winter Jam Tour Website: https://2022.jamtour.com/
Who’s Your One Website: https://www.whosyourone.com/
Nightbirde’s Performance on America’s Got Talent: https://bit.ly/3LWoshO
YouTube’s Top 10 Most Viewed Videos of 2021: https://bit.ly/3Ihqjvy
Nightbirde Dies From Cancer: https://bit.ly/35iZyrY
Nightbirde Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_nightbirde/
Dead Man Running Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3s7U3pa
Dean Man Running Film: https://bit.ly/3s6WND1
🔗 CONNECT WITH TODD SHOEMAKER
Website: https://www.deadmanrunningmovie.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deadmanrunningthemovie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deadmanrunningthemovie/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDMRS
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Haj6vX
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
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📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
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