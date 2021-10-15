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NASA Scientists & "Astronauts" Telling The TRUTH...HUMANS CAN'T GO TO SPACE
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124 views • October 15, 2021
The recent so called space trips by Bezos and Musk have gone to about 275,000 feet above Earth according to their OWN data....this is WELL WITHIN the atmosphere of Earth...NOT EVEN CLOSE TO SPACE
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