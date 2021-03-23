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Dr Andrew Kaufman: SARS-CoV2 Is A Fraud - It Does Not Exist
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144 views • March 23, 2021
The entire COVID crisis has been deemed to be nothing more than a CONvid-1984 crisis by many of us. However, several docors are now joining forces to call out the fraud that is SARS-CoV2 with scientific evidence. Among those is Dr. Andrew Kaufman. He and Dr. Thomas Cowan have listed their reasoning for this based on the science in a Statement On Virus Isolation (SOVI). He joins me in this episode to discuss this claim.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/doctor-andrew-kaufman-sars-cov2-is-a-fraud-it-does-not-exist/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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