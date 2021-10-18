Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions talks again about this case against Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin. Facebook, Inc. is an American multinational technology company based in Menlo Park, California. It was founded in 2004 as TheFacebook by Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, roommates and students at Harvard College. The namesake social networking service eventually became Facebook, amassing 2.9 billion monthly users by 2021.[9] The company acquired Instagram in 2012, then WhatsApp and Oculus in 2014. It is one of the world's most valuable companies and is considered one of the Big Five companies in U.S. information technology, alongside Google, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. The company generates substantially all of its revenue by selling advertisement placements to marketers.[10] Facebook offers other products and services, including Facebook Messenger, Facebook Watch, and Facebook Portal. It has also acquired Giphy and Mapillary, and has a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms Bring Civilisation Back TRUST by LEGroup LEGroup is established enterprise with three locations: Florida, United States, Ireland, European Union, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. In 14 years, the company has generated over 200 million dollars on businesses worldwide which all of them establish a relationship with the United States and other countries in the world, such as Libya, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Sint Marteen, Vietnam, Togo, Kenya, Italy, and several others. The entire case stays in the COVER, based on the beautiful letters from embassies, police, and even attorneys, the case can be considered closed and dismissed but... what a minute: did the defendants pay? NO. They just don't pay. In the particular case of the Looting that LEGroup has been suffering since 2018, the estimations of amounts embezzled and defrauded by the defendants are: Rice Thailand: Valai Limphaisansakul: Contracts 2,265,120$ per year L907-19 Tuna Thailand: Yuchana Limnithithum: Contracts 6,156,000$ per year L906-19 Slate Brazil: Alexandre Almeida: Contracts 1,500,000$ per year L818-18 Cheese Wisconsin/Texas: Mike Burg / Jamey Williams: Contract L905-18 3,387,186$ per period. Write to us for further details at [email protected] such as copies of police reports, seven day demand letters, photographs, e-mails. The cases are all already fully reported and all we received was letters and calls of support from embassies, chambers of commerce, but at the time of putting reality in practice, we end up just collecting bills from attorneys and other hilarious results on this broken legal system but we stick to justice and the defendants' above bills are only growing. Facebook filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on January 1, 2012. The preliminary prospectus stated that the company sought to raise $5 billion, that the company had 845 million active monthly users, and that its website featured 2.7 billion daily likes and comments.[13] After the IPO, Zuckerberg would retain a 22% ownership share in Facebook and would own 57% of the voting shares. Underwriters valued the shares at $38 each, pricing the company at $104 billion, the largest valuation to date for a newly public company.[15] On May 16, one day before the IPO, Facebook announced it would sell 25% more shares than originally planned due to high demand.[16] The IPO raised $16 billion, making it the third largest in U.S. history (just ahead of AT&T Wireless and behind only General Motors and Visa). The stock price left the company with a higher market capitalization than all but a few U.S. corporations—surpassing heavyweights such as Amazon, "That's a big multiple to live up to, and Facebook will likely need to add bold new revenue streams to justify the mammoth valuation".[19] The stock struggled to stay above the IPO price for most of the day, forcing underwriters to buy back shares to support the price.[21] At closing bell, shares were valued at $38.2ice and down $3.82 from the opening bell value. The o for trading volume of an IPO.[24] On May 25, 2012, the stock ended its first full week of trading at $31.91, a 16.5% decline. Eduardo Luiz Saverin is a Brazilian billionaire entrepreneur and angel investor. Saverin is one of the co-founders of Facebook.[6] In 2012, he owned 53 million Facebook shares[7] (approximately 2% of all outstanding shares), valued at approximately $2 billion at the time.[8][9] He also invested in early-stage startups such as Qwiki[10] and Jumio.[11] Saverin renounced his U.S. citizenship in September 2011,[12][13] thereby avoiding an estimated $700 million in capital gains taxes. This generated media attention and controversy.Saverin stated that he renounced his citizenship because of his "interest in working and living in Singapore" where he has been since 2009,[16] and denied that he left the U.S. to avoid paying taxes.