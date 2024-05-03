Abandoned Mother Dog Raises 3 Pups With Neighbor's Help l Animal in Crisis Ep 412

Kritter Klub





May 2, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





One dog follows after one lady NON-STOP. She has a home but she won't go to it! What's happening? When she finally decided to go back to her house, we followed her. And there were 3 puppies waiting for their mommy. Where's their guardian? Watch the story in the video





