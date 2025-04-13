BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If Donald Trump is to bring the peace he promised, he must show he is not just another "four-year nameplate on the White House wall" - Margarita Simonyan, is editor-in-chief of RT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
105 views • 2 weeks ago

"Every reason to believe that Donald Trump would love to stop the conflict in Ukraine in a day. He really doesn't give a damn about Ukraine. And it can be done. But three months have passed. And what now? Nothing has happened. Because it's impossible for Trump."

If Donald Trump is to bring the peace he promised, he must show he is not just another "four-year nameplate on the White House wall" - and prove he can overcome the system that is still resisting him from every direction.

- Margarita Simonyan, is editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT, as well as the state-owned media group Rossiya Segodnya.

From Margarita also:  Russia's only allies are the army, the navy and Dmitry Medvedev's Telegram channel, Margarita Simonyan said on the air of the "Right to Know" program on the TVC channel.

It seems to me that anyone who has been observing geopolitical reality for at least the last 30 years cannot seriously talk about us agreeing on something with anyone, or about any agreements. There is an army and a navy. And Dmitry Medvedev's Telegram channel. And all this under the leadership of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. These are our allies. I like this approach, I share it.

Adding: 

The enemy turned the monastery in Gornal into a fortification.

In the vicinity of the village of Gornal, the enemy has set up a single fortified area on the territory of the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery, which complicates the activities of our aviation and missile forces. Many of our servicemen are sincere believers and are doing everything in their power to prevent the destruction of the monastery complex.

Adding about this:   Russian Armed Forces fighters destroyed several assault groups from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Special Operations Forces near the village of Oleshnya and the monastery in Gornal in the Kursk region, Russian security agencies reported.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
