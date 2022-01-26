Whistleblower: Hospitals Killing For Organs, “This is Absolutely Evil And A Crime Against Humanity!”

An anonymous whistleblower nurse contacted the Stew Peters Show this week after seeing the Scott Quiner attempted medical murder case unfold. This particular nurse works in case management and is in charge of her hospital’s discharge plans and medical records in the state of California. Despite being a part of the Medical Industrial Complex, This Stew Peters Show whistleblower decided it was time to come forward with the information she has found.In an email sent to the Stew Peters Show, the whistleblower stated:“I am an RN working in case management at _______ Hospital in California, and I know why the hospitals are killing their own patients.” Upon receiving this nurse’s horrific findings, The Stew Peters Show was able to get this whistleblower nurse to come on the show and answer the tough questions about the connection she found between the use of deadly Remdesivir, Vancomycin, and organ donors.In the email, the whistleblower stated: “There is a link between the hospital deaths and organ harvesting in the state of California…Every patient’s license is in their medical records, and they can tell if they are organ donors or not.”