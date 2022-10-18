Create New Account
🇺🇸🇮🇱 ADL President Calls Trump’s “Jewsplaining” Claim About Israel An “An Unveiled Threat”
Published a month ago

“In this moment, Jewish people are feeling besieged, and when the former president of the United States makes, if you will, an unveiled threat, don’t excuse that by harkening back to policy things you may have done years ago.” 

“There is a larger pattern afoot. People are feeling attacked and hewed in from both sides. It’s incredibly concerning. So when the President says ‘before it’s too late,’ it sounds like a threat in an environment where Jews already feel threatened,” said the Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

