MASKS SERIOUSLY HARM CHILDREN’S LINGUISTIC DEVELOPMENT WITH MEGHAN MANSELL AND DR. NAOMI WOLF

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Meghan Mansell, Florida-based ADA, OSHA and PPE specialist, warns that masks seriously harm children’s linguistic development, as children learn to make words and sounds by observing the mouth, teeth and tongue. Mansell cautions that kids will need months of speech therapy as a result of policies masking children in schools.
She also explains that cloth masks do little to protect anyone and that PPE masks actually aerosolize what would otherwise be droplets that would fall to the ground. This means, she warns, that one endangers others by wearing such a mask, as aerosolized viral particles reach further than do droplets, and spend more time in the air.
Lastly, Mansell cautions that asking anything at all about, or making any policy based upon vaccine status — such as the proposed “vaccine passports” in New York State — is completely illegal; it is a direct violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which forbids any inquiry at all about medical status or any discrimination at all based on Americans’ physical or medical conditions.
Naomi R. Wolf, AIER Visiting Senior Fellow, is the author of eight NYT nonfiction bestsellers. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from Yale University. Naomi was a Rhodes Scholar at New College and received her PhD in English Literature at Oxford.
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