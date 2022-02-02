DR. ROGER HODKINSON & MOMMA BEARS

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Laura-Lynn
Dr. Roger Hodkinson joins us today and has some blistering words for our benevolent overlords. Leanne Carter who is one of the organizers of the East Coast arm of the convoy. She will talk about how the city (or someone higher up), is attempting to literally starve out the convoy. Finally, a family from Surrey will tell us about the dehumanizing experience they had at a local library and the fact that the police admitted they will not uphold your charter rights.
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