10. Quietening The Soul: Get Nekked?
Freedomshock
Published 19 days ago |

http://freedomshock.com


 Do you want to bare it all? I mean, really bare it all?

Regardless of how sexualized western culture is, most of us probably have some hesitation... and for good reason.

The ultimate key to finding peace in our soul, by having our mind, emotions, and will quietened/organized, is the realization that there are some things we are incapable of fixing.

But where there is a will, there is a way.

