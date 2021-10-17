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Framed for Murder: Greek Anarchists on Trial
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51 views • October 17, 2021
The trial against two members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas over the alleged murder of a drug mafia leader begins tomorrow, October 13, 2021.
Mohamed “Habibi” Ahmed was killed on 7th June 2016 in Exarchia, a neighborhood known for its anarchist, communist, and alternative politics and culture.
We spoke to the two Greek anarchists who maintain that they’re being framed and that the indictment is manufactured to limit their activities. They say that the police investigation was based on statements of drug users and traffickers, whom the anarchists from the social center K*VOX – a meeting point for Rouvikonas – had tried to expel from Exarchia Square.
Rouvikonas was founded during the Greek financial crisis and has carried out many actions against capitalist targets and in solidarity with internationalist struggles around the world.
They organize social activities like food distribution, medical aid, and self-organization in their neighborhood against police repression.
Source: redfish
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Mohamed “Habibi” Ahmed was killed on 7th June 2016 in Exarchia, a neighborhood known for its anarchist, communist, and alternative politics and culture.
We spoke to the two Greek anarchists who maintain that they’re being framed and that the indictment is manufactured to limit their activities. They say that the police investigation was based on statements of drug users and traffickers, whom the anarchists from the social center K*VOX – a meeting point for Rouvikonas – had tried to expel from Exarchia Square.
Rouvikonas was founded during the Greek financial crisis and has carried out many actions against capitalist targets and in solidarity with internationalist struggles around the world.
They organize social activities like food distribution, medical aid, and self-organization in their neighborhood against police repression.
Source: redfish
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