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We Are Moving Into Indefinite Vaccination Program
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102 views • January 04, 2022
They threaten you with never ending vaccination, booster shots than may be updated with the new variants. So, we are moving into indefinite vaccination program.
Your body is not your choice. They want to inject it with whatever they decide
Your body is not your choice. They want to inject it with whatever they decide
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