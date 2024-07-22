Did the Economist 2024 Mag. Cover Predict it Right Again?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we watching Big Time Wrestling? Pray our leaders come to Christ. It is just getting very odd. Political theater. What was up with the leaked RFK Jr. call? What did the Economist Mag also predict? What is circulating around that will get Christians confused using OT scripture about the high priest. Big Rich and the Tucker interview, he nailed the pre-trib lie. Cover a scripture he mentioned about healing our land. If my people repent.