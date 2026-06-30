Trump’s 250 FREAK SHOW, A Double Quake Attack & The Dirty Deflection Pool

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How apt that the deflecting pool has turned into a green swamp while Trump’s America 250 celebrations held across the US had about 250 people attend in total. And, for those who did attend, they were offered a cheap plastic pool to have baptisms below the Star of Moloch (Israhell flag) and a menorah. That made perfect sense since it has become abundantly clear that the US government is controlled by Israhell. And, just like with the fall of Rome, each Cesar furthers the demise of the Empire and gets more and more bizarre and demented.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: Chemtrails Are Falling on My Head (Boatrawker Parody): https://youtu.be/etQnZnfTMTw?si=lx7bYTyfKwXhRyFZ
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Controlled Demo Book: https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Intro vid: Chemtrails Are Falling on My Head (Boatrawker Parody): https://youtu.be/etQnZnfTMTw?si=lx7bYTyfKwXhRyFZ
Algeria Austria Bench Fight:
https://x.com/mamashami2/status/2071295 103709438002
Titus Gebel https://youtu.be/cr4JVUUHito?si=py9yVEQEML46r0sH
Little Girl Tesla Testimony:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sLYA7maUoW8
Megatron video:
https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/2069528315262542113
Oil and Gas Outlook:
https://x.com/Mark4XX/status/2070881638662164530
Bombs Lebanese Villages:
https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2071409976820589046
Trump Freak Show Fair - No one Attends
https://x.com/jimstewartson/status/2070894309617160401
Lebanese Protests:
https://x.com/Parodyjeffx/status/2070636388903473593/video/1
Trump’s Arch:
https://x.com/WUTangKids/status/2071361906380521671
Algerian Captain:
https://x.com/badidoyo/status/2071374404085506316
Venezuelan Earthquake:
https://x.com/INSPECTORCRUSS1/status/2071505988230721541