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Trump’s 250 FREAK SHOW, A Double Quake Attack & The Dirty Deflection Pool
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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How apt that the deflecting pool has turned into a green swamp while Trump’s America 250 celebrations held across the US had about 250 people attend in total. And, for those who did attend, they were offered a cheap plastic pool to have baptisms below the Star of Moloch (Israhell flag) and a menorah. That made perfect sense since it has become abundantly clear that the US government is controlled by Israhell. And, just like with the fall of Rome, each Cesar furthers the demise of the Empire and gets more and more bizarre and demented.


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Intro vid: Chemtrails Are Falling on My Head (Boatrawker Parody): https://youtu.be/etQnZnfTMTw?si=lx7bYTyfKwXhRyFZ


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Intro vid: Chemtrails Are Falling on My Head (Boatrawker Parody): https://youtu.be/etQnZnfTMTw?si=lx7bYTyfKwXhRyFZ


Algeria Austria Bench Fight:

https://x.com/mamashami2/status/2071295 103709438002


Titus Gebel https://youtu.be/cr4JVUUHito?si=py9yVEQEML46r0sH


Little Girl Tesla Testimony:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sLYA7maUoW8


Megatron video:

https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/2069528315262542113


Oil and Gas Outlook:

https://x.com/Mark4XX/status/2070881638662164530


Bombs Lebanese Villages:

https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2071409976820589046


Trump Freak Show Fair - No one Attends

https://x.com/jimstewartson/status/2070894309617160401


Lebanese Protests:

https://x.com/Parodyjeffx/status/2070636388903473593/video/1


Trump’s Arch:

https://x.com/WUTangKids/status/2071361906380521671


Algerian Captain:

https://x.com/badidoyo/status/2071374404085506316


Venezuelan Earthquake:

https://x.com/INSPECTORCRUSS1/status/2071505988230721541


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