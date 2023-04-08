Create New Account
DEL DEBATES NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON
Published a day ago
Apr 7, 2023


Del's invitation to Neil deGrasse Tyson for a “debate and a beer” was answered when the celebrity Astrophysicist and Executive Producer of Shot in the Arm, came into our studio. Neil and Del sat down for a discussion-turned-debate on science, the scientific method, COVID, vaccines, and Neil’s new documentary targeting Del, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the medical freedom movement. Did Del and Neil get to have that beer? Don’t miss this ground-breaking interview.


#NeildeGrasseTyson #ShotInTheArm #DebateandaBeer #Misinformation #Consensus #Science


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2guqky-del-debates-neil-degrasse-tyson.html


