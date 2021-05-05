© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What You Should Know About Our Military
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • May 05, 2021
To see all of my videos https://rumble.com/user/chrisshouse
TFIGlobal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZz8q2tZC7QuQiFwPKQ4Bug
China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFP46yVT-GG4o1TgXn-04Q
Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM
1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw
The Vision 2021 and Beyond: https://www.soc.mil/USASFC/Documents/1sfc-vision-2021-beyond.pdf
Small Wars Journal: https://smallwarsjournal.com/
Ezra Cohen Watnick: https://youtu.be/ocyK73la5z8https:/
Geroge: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvWaed3WWfMKtau4i1PUwnQ
George News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuJRxaJssaumjcv9aLZ21Q
If you would like to visit my store where I sell a few products you can go here: http://chriswholesale.com
TFIGlobal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZz8q2tZC7QuQiFwPKQ4Bug
China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFP46yVT-GG4o1TgXn-04Q
Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM
1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw
The Vision 2021 and Beyond: https://www.soc.mil/USASFC/Documents/1sfc-vision-2021-beyond.pdf
Small Wars Journal: https://smallwarsjournal.com/
Ezra Cohen Watnick: https://youtu.be/ocyK73la5z8https:/
Geroge: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvWaed3WWfMKtau4i1PUwnQ
George News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuJRxaJssaumjcv9aLZ21Q
If you would like to visit my store where I sell a few products you can go here: http://chriswholesale.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.