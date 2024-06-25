Podcast #10 - Jehan Sattaur and The Cult of Religion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I returned to the Boundless Authenticity Podcast where I asked the question if religion is a cult and went into details to show that in fact religions are cults.
Boundless Authenticity Podcast - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/boundless-authenticity--6200007
Jehan email - [email protected]
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246
Merch - https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3ATodd+%26+Me&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011
Email - [email protected]