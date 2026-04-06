BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Script Is Destroying America As We Speak
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3552 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
364 views • 2 days ago

Are we watching a script unfold in real time? Decades after Bill Cooper issued his warnings, the patterns he described seem more relevant than ever. Now, with Bill Gates openly discussing a future shaped by AI and reduced human necessity, the question becomes unavoidable: is this all coincidence… or part of something bigger?


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
end timesbill cooperhidden agendaai takeoverglobal controlamerica collapsebill gates ai
Chapters

29:11End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn&#8217;t Just Politics, It&#8217;s Survival

The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn’t Just Politics, It’s Survival

Mike Adams
Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy