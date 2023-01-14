Marvel Super Heroes (1995, Arcade)

Marvel Super Heroes is a beat'em up developed and released by Capcom. It was also released for Saturn and Playstation.
The game stars a roster of heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. They fight each other over the infinity gems.
