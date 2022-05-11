What Army Paratroopers Go Through At Airborne School | Boot Camp

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Airborne School is broken up into three phases: ground week, tower week, and jump week. During jump week, soldiers must successfully complete five jumps at 1,250 feet from a live aircraft.
Paratroopers who successfully meet course requirements get to wear the coveted Silver Wings on their uniform, which they receive during graduation.
Airborne-qualified soldiers on current jump status receive an additional $150 per month classified as Hazardous Duty Incentive Pay.