© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Terrorist attack in Sydney!!! Australia. Both on bridge across a road with shotguns. (at least one had a shotgun, maybe with pellets? Cynthia, read at a 2 sites). Next video was silent from drone view over bridge, that showed one attacker shot and killed on this bridge.
Islamists opened fire on Jews celebrating Hanukkah