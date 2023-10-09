Create New Account
Babylon is fallen: horrendous cases of child abuse in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church
channel image
Follower of Christ777
403 Subscribers
41 views
Published 17 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Creative Society. Disclaimer: I do not endorse all of the videos of Creative Society.

Produced by Creative Society, this video gives a gut-wrenching overview of horrendous cases of child abuse committed by perverted pedophile prelates in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.

Just imagine ALL of the horrendous child abuses committed by these satanic monsters at the Vatican beast’s Babylonian Roman Catholic church for nearly 2000 years!

As Christ says in Matthew 18:6 about children: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

To all Babylonian Roman Catholic abusers of children, TAKE HEED to Christ’s warning in Matthew 18:6. Repent of your sins of hurting little children, COME OUT of Babylon and turn to the Christ of the Bible.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christcreatoryeshuababylonchild abuseyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsbabylonian roman catholic churchanother comforterhorrendous cases

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket