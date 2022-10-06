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Raising Hope Explains Economic History and the Fed Reserve
clips taken from Raising Hope from Fox, Season 4 Ep 2. Burt Bucks
No wonder they cancel the show after this season. Then truth in a satire form is banned.
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/