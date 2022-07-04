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https://gnews.org/post/piwwf420
07/01/2022 CNBC: Crypto firm Voyager suspends trading, deposits and withdrawals. In the crypto space, a lot of the underlying funds have been used for other crypto companies to do lending. It’s not safe anymore.