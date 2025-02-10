BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBMC Fosters Deep Relationships, Leadership Skills, and Personal Mentoring - Brent Vawter
When the busyness of life takes hold, it can be hard to find time to spend with other Christians. For men, this can be particularly difficult amid the dog days of career building and overloaded work schedules. Thankfully, the Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC) is there to stand in the gap and provide a space for men to come together in the marketplace who share Christian values and goals. Brent Vawter is the Senior Director for the Oklahoma chapter of CBMC - the same organization that gave him guidance 25 years ago. Today, Brent is delivering the same inspiration and open space for other Christian men. CBMC is present in hundreds of cities across the country and the meetings focus on building godly relationships, cultivating Biblical principles of leadership, and inspiring and engaging men to interact with each other in ways that truly matter.



TAKEAWAYS


Having a Christian worldview should change the way you approach work and life


Knowing your identity in Christ and having the courage to stand up for what’s right is a positive masculine trait


Stop trying to figure out what others want and focus on what God is calling you to do


You are loved, intentionally designed, and God has given you all the tools you need to succeed in life



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC) video: https://bit.ly/3WEqU3M

Stand Up Now Apparel (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4fGfWCJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRISTIAN BUSINESS MEN’S CONNECTION

Website: https://www.cbmc.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/4hC5bBG

X: https://x.com/CBMCUSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CBMCUSA


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Cortez Wealth Management: https://americafirstretirementplan.com/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthbiblegodchristianschristianvaluesoklahomarelationshipsmentaltina griffincounter culture mom showcmmcbrent vawterpersonal mentoring
