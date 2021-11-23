SECTION 45 | Fauci's Guinea Pig Kids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Support Jamie Dlux:
PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jamiedlux
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch
https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/?
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
SOURCES
The Story
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/guinea-pig-kids-faucis-legacy-of-cruel-experiments-on-children-dead-babies-and-mass-graves/
RFK JR - the Real Anthony Fauci
Audio https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Real-Anthony-Fauci-Audiobook/B09LVXS3L4?action_code=ASSGB149080119000H&;share_location=pdp&shareTest=TestShare
Childrens Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
Fauci’s Guinea Pigs
https://rumble.com/vdqn5n-faucis-guinea-pigs.html
ICC https://youtu.be/fe4xamNziBc
Guinea Pig Kids - https://youtu.be/is6Dtx8bXSU
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Children
https://www.findagrave.com/virtual-cemetery/115143
Virtual Tour (Section 45)
https://calvaryandalliedcemeteries.com/gate-of-heaven-cemetery/
Jamie Dlux
PO BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach SC 29588