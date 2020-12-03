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New Waves of Lockdowns, People Accept Any Solution, Vaccines and Increased Surveillance, Dark Winter Coming: 12.03.2020
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630 views • December 03, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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After This New Wave Of Lockdowns, Most People Will Accept Any "Solution" Because They'll Be So Desperate
Submitted by Karen
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
by Tyler Durden Wed, 12/02/2020 - 16:20
Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,
When people become desperate enough, those in power can get most of them to do just about anything. The first wave of lockdowns knocked us into the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, it sent suicide rates soaring all over the globe, and it plunged millions upon millions of ordinary citizens into a deep state of despair. Now another wave of lockdowns is being instituted all over the planet, and this is going to perfectly set the stage for the “solutions” that the elite plan to offer all of us in 2021.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/after-new-wave-lockdowns-most-people-will-accept-any-solution-because-theyll-be-so
--
Related:
COVID-19 Vaccines Pave The Way For A New Frontier In Surveillance
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/covid-19-vaccines-pave-way-new-frontier-surveillance (by Rolf)
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/la-county-mayor-says-not-wearing-mask-act-domestic-terrorism
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report video (12.03.2020):
Loud bang and house shaking in New York, flash of light in Toronto after huge meteor fireball explodes in daylight
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/daylight-meteor-fireball-loud-boom-video-new-york-toronto.html
--
Cyber Pandemic, Martial Law, 666: https://youtu.be/Bx8IHL4a93M
--
Pierce County Council proposes disbanding Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health Department
https://youtu.be/JwMqCn6hDmw
--
Providence hospitals in Spokane postpone some surgeries due to influx of COVID patients
https://youtu.be/MtyuU0EeeX0
--
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
https://apnews.com/article/nurses-wanted-swamped-hospitals-pandemic-0509a4a0b9e9860ad6be60379bc20a41
--
Conflicts of Interest and COVID
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/conflicts-of-interest-and-covid/
--
Tens of Thousands of 12,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings Found in Colombia
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/tens-thousands-12000-year-old-rock-paintings-found-colombia-180976427/
--
Al-Qaeda Calls on Jihadis to Kill Non-Muslims With Poisoned Coronavirus Masks
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/12/02/al-qaeda-calls-on-jihadis-to-kill-non-muslims-with-poisoned-coronavirus-masks-n1185481
--
Tens of Thousands of 12,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings Found in Colombia
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/tens-thousands-12000-year-old-rock-paintings-found-colombia-180976427/
--
Police In California Have Now Discovered A New Monolith In Pine Mountain California
https://youtu.be/mOfpGnp3fWg
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
After This New Wave Of Lockdowns, Most People Will Accept Any "Solution" Because They'll Be So Desperate
Submitted by Karen
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
by Tyler Durden Wed, 12/02/2020 - 16:20
Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,
When people become desperate enough, those in power can get most of them to do just about anything. The first wave of lockdowns knocked us into the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, it sent suicide rates soaring all over the globe, and it plunged millions upon millions of ordinary citizens into a deep state of despair. Now another wave of lockdowns is being instituted all over the planet, and this is going to perfectly set the stage for the “solutions” that the elite plan to offer all of us in 2021.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/after-new-wave-lockdowns-most-people-will-accept-any-solution-because-theyll-be-so
--
Related:
COVID-19 Vaccines Pave The Way For A New Frontier In Surveillance
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/covid-19-vaccines-pave-way-new-frontier-surveillance (by Rolf)
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/la-county-mayor-says-not-wearing-mask-act-domestic-terrorism
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report video (12.03.2020):
Loud bang and house shaking in New York, flash of light in Toronto after huge meteor fireball explodes in daylight
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/daylight-meteor-fireball-loud-boom-video-new-york-toronto.html
--
Cyber Pandemic, Martial Law, 666: https://youtu.be/Bx8IHL4a93M
--
Pierce County Council proposes disbanding Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health Department
https://youtu.be/JwMqCn6hDmw
--
Providence hospitals in Spokane postpone some surgeries due to influx of COVID patients
https://youtu.be/MtyuU0EeeX0
--
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
https://apnews.com/article/nurses-wanted-swamped-hospitals-pandemic-0509a4a0b9e9860ad6be60379bc20a41
--
Conflicts of Interest and COVID
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/conflicts-of-interest-and-covid/
--
Tens of Thousands of 12,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings Found in Colombia
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/tens-thousands-12000-year-old-rock-paintings-found-colombia-180976427/
--
Al-Qaeda Calls on Jihadis to Kill Non-Muslims With Poisoned Coronavirus Masks
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/12/02/al-qaeda-calls-on-jihadis-to-kill-non-muslims-with-poisoned-coronavirus-masks-n1185481
--
Tens of Thousands of 12,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings Found in Colombia
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/tens-thousands-12000-year-old-rock-paintings-found-colombia-180976427/
--
Police In California Have Now Discovered A New Monolith In Pine Mountain California
https://youtu.be/mOfpGnp3fWg
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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