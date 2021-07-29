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A Vicious Circle
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32 views • July 29, 2021
A Vicious Circle
published 07/28/2021
All my links are here https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Support
PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jamiedlux
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch
https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/?
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Secret YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
Live
https://youtube.com/c/DLUXCHRONICLES
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/jamiedlux/
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/dlux
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DLUXNATION
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@dluxnation:5?src=open
Sources
Lindsay Nagel 2015
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2015/12/04/family-at-the-center-of-battle-over-hiv-positive-infant-speaks-out/
AZT Poisoning
https://youtu.be/U3V1xVcal2A
LA TIMES
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-06-26-mn-8650-story.html
Lindsey Nagel
https://youtu.be/wUZRkZm80h4
Inventing the AIDS Virus
https://www.audible.com/pd/Inventing-the-AIDS-Virus-Audiobook/B00DBBJW0E
Jamie Dlux
P.O. BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach SC 29588
published 07/28/2021
All my links are here https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Support
PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jamiedlux
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch
https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/?
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Secret YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
Live
https://youtube.com/c/DLUXCHRONICLES
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/jamiedlux/
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/dlux
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DLUXNATION
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@dluxnation:5?src=open
Sources
Lindsay Nagel 2015
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2015/12/04/family-at-the-center-of-battle-over-hiv-positive-infant-speaks-out/
AZT Poisoning
https://youtu.be/U3V1xVcal2A
LA TIMES
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-06-26-mn-8650-story.html
Lindsey Nagel
https://youtu.be/wUZRkZm80h4
Inventing the AIDS Virus
https://www.audible.com/pd/Inventing-the-AIDS-Virus-Audiobook/B00DBBJW0E
Jamie Dlux
P.O. BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach SC 29588
Keywords
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