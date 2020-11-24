(MIAC # 290) Brand New Magnetic Conditions and Civilization Shifts

paypal.me/adapt2030🔵 (ROKU) ADAPT 2030 TV(MIAC # 290) Brand New Magnetic Conditions and Civilization ShiftsMini Ice Age Conversations Podcast(MIAC # 290) Brand New Magnetic Conditions and Civilization ShiftsRansom Godwin from 4:20 TV NEWS and David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2024.•How many species will not survive in high cosmic radiation?•Would you choose a neural link to survive space radiation and magnetic field changes?•Hybrid homo sapien machine integrated specie•Clovis and Denisovan civilizations•Cycles are mapped out by the elite so why bother trying to save something that will not be there after the shift•2024 magnetic, volcanic and tectonic massive increase•Why the great reset this year 2020 and not 2019 or 2018•Why did most of the planet not plant on time this year?•Gold / Silver Ratio•Are Americans prepared for hyperinflation?•Ripple Net Digital Asset Instant Liquidity•Chainlink / Oracle Integration•Digital Dollar Project•Record Beef Prices