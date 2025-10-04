CHAPTER 7.4 BACK TO THE FUTURE

This chapter describes the real reason why the Tartarian empire needed to be destroyed and memory holed, namely THEIR ACCESS TO FREE CLEAN AETHERIC ENERGY. The Khazarian mafia could never allow this fact to emerge as a civilization with free abundant energy can never be enslaved.





The book can be found on amazon:





https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid





LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!





BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX