Battle at the Border?! | Unrestricted Truths

Should we be closing down the borders?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Christie Hutcherson about securing our borders, and what we can do to stop the invasion of America.





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3pOBvYN

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!



