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UN Troops IN 7th U N World Military Games in Wuhan China WAS ATTACKED BY FAUCI, PENTAGON, UNITED NATIONS, GATES AND HIS W.H.O.; FBI & CIA OCTOBER 18, 2019
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696 views • June 02, 2021
THANK MEDIA GIANT FOR SAVING SPIRO s WORK THAT WAS BANNED ON YOUTUBE Mirrored from Spiro Skouras
https://invidio.us/watch?v=WE8m309gKVE
In this report Spiro Skouras' takes a closer look inside the World Military Games opening ceremony held in Wuhan China weeks before the coronavirus outbreak. Is it just a coincidence that a UN-themed pandemic simulation of a global coronavirus outbreak took place the same day as the UN-themed op?
https://invidio.us/watch?v=WE8m309gKVE
In this report Spiro Skouras' takes a closer look inside the World Military Games opening ceremony held in Wuhan China weeks before the coronavirus outbreak. Is it just a coincidence that a UN-themed pandemic simulation of a global coronavirus outbreak took place the same day as the UN-themed op?
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