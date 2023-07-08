A MESSAGE TO EVERYONE WHO IS OFFENDED BY ANYTHING!

As the old saying goes, if I had a nickel for every time I heard a retard out of that retarded statement, I could afford the professional Hitman to go out and get rid of them! People who publicly state that they are offended by things are making a big mistake. They are showing the world how weak they are but they're also teaching the rest of us how to hurt them.





I love racist jokes, I love gross jokes, and I love offensive jokes at the same time I also like carefully clipping my bonsai tree. My tastes are wide because I have a wide array of really good people in my life that come from places all over the planet. However, to be a friend of mine you have to have a thick skin because in polite company, which means a business opportunity, I will work hard not to offend but in my personal life I'm going to do whatever I'm going to do and if you're offended by it you can simply put your shoes on and get the fuck out of my house. Also, if you're in my car and we're in the middle of nowhere and you're offended by what I say I will gladly and very carefully pull over to the side of the road so you can leave and walk home.





As a father I have a duty to my family and nobody else, yet all of you on the left wing feel that I have some kind of Duty to make sure that you are not offended by what I say or any pronunciations that I applaud. Each and every one of you who expect me to care about your level of offense at anything can simply get in line and kiss my ass after I shit and before I wipe.





Watch the Kevin j. Johnston show every Tuesday live on www.freedomreport.ca





9pm Eastern Time