The Exact Moment the Government passed the Digital Identity Bill in Australia.

Not good.
Today 27 March 2024, The Liberals, Greens and Labour parties voted in without debate new Digital Identification Laws.
Only Pauline Hanson's One Nation party opposed.
Weirdly, that same Senate voted in 31 to 30 establishing a committee to investigate excess deaths 2021-2023, perhaps the first such investigation in the world.
