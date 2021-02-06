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Vacciner pour éliminer nos personnes les + vulnérables
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43 views • February 06, 2021
https://youtu.be/OLNXZuJj9cs
Source ; Suzanna Lopez https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmCuuWthCdE0evrQMdst-CA
Conférence de presse dont est tiré l'extrait posté ci-dessus : : https://youtu.be/C9N_vW4BoG4 Conférence de presse concernant la COVID-19 (François Legault https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt9kp639iqMbYrFoibTamwg)
Source ; Suzanna Lopez https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmCuuWthCdE0evrQMdst-CA
Conférence de presse dont est tiré l'extrait posté ci-dessus : : https://youtu.be/C9N_vW4BoG4 Conférence de presse concernant la COVID-19 (François Legault https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt9kp639iqMbYrFoibTamwg)
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