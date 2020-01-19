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ScathingTake News Corner - Episode 4
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1 view • January 19, 2020
The blue-balled MIC, the outback done medium-well, Ricky Gervais didn’t kill himself, and the black sheep leaves the herd.
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Stories:
www.npr.org/2020/01/04/793364307/timeline-how-the-u-s-came-to-strike-and-kill-a-top-iranian-general
www.americangrit.com/2020/01/07/breaking-iran-dropping-bombs-on-us-bases-in-iraq/
www.nypost.com/2020/01/10/iran-admits-it-unintentionally-shot-down-ukrainian-jetliner/
www.cnbc.com/2020/01/12/iran-braces-for-protests-after-admitting-plane-shootdown.html
reason.com/2020/01/05/ricky-gervais-golden-globes-hollywood-woke/
pagesix.com/2020/01/08/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-quit-the-royal-family/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
Down Under – Men at Work
The Jester – Enter Shikari
God Save The Queen – Sex Pistols
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Like, share, subscribe!
Stories:
www.npr.org/2020/01/04/793364307/timeline-how-the-u-s-came-to-strike-and-kill-a-top-iranian-general
www.americangrit.com/2020/01/07/breaking-iran-dropping-bombs-on-us-bases-in-iraq/
www.nypost.com/2020/01/10/iran-admits-it-unintentionally-shot-down-ukrainian-jetliner/
www.cnbc.com/2020/01/12/iran-braces-for-protests-after-admitting-plane-shootdown.html
reason.com/2020/01/05/ricky-gervais-golden-globes-hollywood-woke/
pagesix.com/2020/01/08/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-quit-the-royal-family/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
Down Under – Men at Work
The Jester – Enter Shikari
God Save The Queen – Sex Pistols
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
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