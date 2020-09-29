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Daily Testing, Travel Permits Rolling Out NOW
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45 views • September 29, 2020
Trump just ordered 150 MILLION rapid test kits (results in 15 minutes). The new “stimulus” bill will order 15 BILLION. I SHOWED 200 DAYS AGO these will be used for daily permission to travel, work, shop, etc. Are the tests reliable? What do they measure? The links and apps for contact tracing based on Rapid Tests are ready and airlines are already begging to require them for air travel
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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